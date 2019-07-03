Plans progress for people displaced from Clarksville’s America’s Best Inn and Suites

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - In just under two weeks, a southern Indiana motel many call home will shut down.
The people who live at Clarksville’s America’s Best Inn and Suites are looking for somewhere to go, and homeless advocacy groups have been trying to find a solution.
The town of Clarksville purchased the land on Eastern Boulevard for $4.7 million.
The motel will be demolished and the site redeveloped.
“Ultimately, the closure of America’s Best Inn has sparked an important, regional discussion about the systemic challenge of increasing the supply of affordable housing for transitional residents in our region,” A.D. Stonecipher, the Redevelopment Commission President, said.
The motel will close July 15.
“It’s kind of like a ticking clock that we’re all very aware of,” Brittany Warren said.
Warren works at the front desk. She said 124 people are still living at the motel and only a few know where they are going when it shuts down.
“This place has an interesting reputation,” Warren said. “After being here and seeing the people, it’s not everything that it’s made out to be. There are amazing people here who don’t deserve the rep that they’re getting.”
Paul Stensrud, of Exit 0, said there are a number of issues preventing people from finding secure housing.
On Monday, Stensrud spent six hours conducting surveys.
“We have roughly 39,000 in evictions; I believe we have close to $23,000 in electric bills,” Stensrud said.
Stensrud said most residents have income, but past due bills prohibit them from saving for security deposits. Those are red flags for landlords.
He’s organizing a resource clinic next week to provide the specific resources people need.
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana (HCSI) has made progress on their work too. They’ve done their own resident survey and have been reaching out to landlords.
“Time is of the essence,” Keeley Stingel, of HCSI, said. “So we’re making sure that landlords are willing and able, if they have an available unit, to work with guests. Some of these individuals were paying $1,000 to $1,600 a month to stay there, so they are regularly paying on time or they would not be allowed to stay there.”
The Homeless Coalition provided a status update on the action plan developed last week:
- Send outreach team to America’s Best, 6/25 - Nomad Church Collective, Re:Center Ministries Status: COMPLETED
- Develop talking points for members, 6/26 - HCSI Status: COMPLETED
- Get Landlord list/Contact Existing Landlords, 6/28 – White Flag Volunteer, HCSI Staff, We Are New Albany, Southeast Christian Church Status: IN PROGRESS
- Send questions for survey to Nomad, 6/28 Status: SURVEYS COMPLETED
- Identify and contact sources of financial resources- i.e. trustees office and/or religious organizations, 7/1 – CASI, HCSI, Clean Socks Hope/8th St Pizza Status: COMPLETED
- Case Conferencing, 7/3 – Wellstone, Volunteers of America, LifeSpring, Southeast Christian Church, Anthem, CASI, & HCSI Staff Status: FIRST ROUND SCHEDULED FOR 7/3
- Case Management, 7/8- Re:Center, Lifespring, Salvation Army Status: READY WHEN CALLED
Anyone who would like to support the effort via donation, please contact CASI at (812) 288-6451.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.