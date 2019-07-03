Police: Contractor steals from homeowner, pawns items

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces charges for stealing property worth more than $1,000 over the course of two months.
William Coleman Jr., 44, is accused of stealing items after illegally entering the victim’s home between April 27 and June 14 of 2019, according to court documents.
Nazanin McAleer told police he hired Coleman to do flooring work. While Coleman was contracted, he was given an alarm code to access the home.
Coleman was the only person other than McAleer to have access to the code for the house’s alarm system. There were no signs of forced entry into the property.
Police say, Coleman took the items to Cash America Pawn on June 27, 2019. Upon further investigation, detectives discovered Coleman’s ID and transaction tickets confirming the items that were stolen and when he pawned them.
Coleman never returned to finish the flooring work. He faces felony charges for one count of second degree burglary.
