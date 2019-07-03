Push is on to get new tenant in old Doc’s Cantina property

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Has anything moved in there yet?" It's a question about the building that formerly housed Doc's Cantina you may have heard if you've walked or driven along the Waterfront in recent months.
The building, originally a Tumbleweed, has been sitting vacant for more than 18 months. Now, there's a heavy push to get life back into the property.
Waterfront Development Corporation officials say the folks who owned Doc's had hoped they could come up with another restaurant concept, but it didn't work out. Legally, the property became ready for lease again at the beginning of this year, but only recently has it been marketed with a realtor. Wednesday, Waterfront officials met with Realtors and construction crews.
"There's a lot of activity happening here and I think this site has a huge amount of potential," said Deborah Bilitski of Waterfront Development who will take over as president of the organization August 1.
With 2.2 million visitors to Waterfront Park every year, the property sits next to the Big Four Bridge is just steps away from the new Louisville City FC soccer stadium and has incredible views of the Ohio River.
“It's technically one of the best locations you're going to find," said Scott Howe, a commercial real estate broker who is also a partner at Howe Real Estate.
With a relatively new kitchen and bar, the old Doc's Cantina - with a few construction modifications - is prime business property. The move to get something in follows a major delay. Waterfront officials say after Doc's closed, owners still paid the bill for a year and a half.
"When they announced they were closing, it was an interesting message," Howe said, "because they also had the message that we're not closing and we're going to open up a new concept that's going to be even cooler."
But no money was being made and that is revenue which Waterfront Development gets a small cut from.
"Finally we just got to the point where we felt like we needed to go in a different direction," Bilitski explained.
That direction was to Howe Real Estate in April. Their marketing includes possibly leasing it to a restaurant upstairs with a bar or retail for lease below. Howe said calls are coming from both chains and entrepreneurs.
"It's from every stretch of the country," said Howe. "We have not had an international request, but I wouldn't be surprised if it happened."
Construction changes may come, like making the front entrance of the business more welcoming as when Tumbleweed had it.
"We might be able to do some minor design changes to really make it a little bit more inviting," Bilitski said.
“Great views of the river, great views of the bridges, great views of Indiana, great views of Waterfront Park,” Howe added, “it offers an opportunity for somebody to come in here and provide a great experience for their customers.”
