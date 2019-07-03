Teen drowns in Franklin Co. creek

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Franklin County Coroners Office has identified a person who died at Elkhorn Creek as an Anderson County teenager.
Authorities say Landon Smith, 14, of Lawrenceburg, dove into the creek off of a boat ramp around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but never resurfaced. His body was recovered about three hours later.
According to our Gray TV sister station WKYT, Smith’s family was staying at the Still Waters Campground in Frankfort at the time.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod has listed drowning as the preliminary cause of death, but said his office is continuing its investigation.
