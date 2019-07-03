USPS worker honored after stopping scam

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A U.S. postal worker in New Albany took matters in her own hands and helped catch a criminal.
Tuesday, Bertie Faulkner received the Postmaster General Hero Award, which honors employees who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Earlier this year, Faulkner, who works in New Albany as a USPS lead clerk, suspected a customer was trying to scam them with a money order. She stalled the suspect, eventually leading to his arrest.
“Proud, it makes me feel good, it made me nervous that afterwards something else could happen," Faulkner said. "I’m happy that I did save our company that money.”
Faulkner saved the company at least $200.
