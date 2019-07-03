16-year-old found shot at gas station dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 16-year-old who was found shot at a gas station died.
Christopher Hinkle was found shot inside of a vehicle at the Thorntons gas station located at 5318 Preston Highway around 11:45 p.m. on June 30, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s Office.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Officer Lamont Washington said officers believe the shooting happened at a different location.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, according to police.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.