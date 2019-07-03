Andrew Allen will walk in Pray Hope Believe Walk less than a year after critical injury

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Doctors thought Andrew Allen might not survive after being hit by numerous cars last November, but now he will be walking in one of the largest Fourth of July races in the area.
Last year, the Allen family lost their 2-year-old son, Andrew Allen’s brother Brody Allen, in a fight against brain cancer. Weeks later, their oldest son was hit by multiple vehicles while crossing the street.
Allen was in critical condition after the accident, so the doctor’s put him in a state of medically induced paralysis.
His father, Todd Allen, wrote that Andrew suffered multiple injuries including, “a very serious life threatening traumatic brain injury, damage to his heart and lungs, multiple compound fractures to both of his legs, damage to his kidneys, a small laceration to his spleen, a broken shoulder blade, and a dislocated / broken collar bone from to where he couldn’t breathe on his own.”
The Allen family used the support from the community they received with Brody for their other son, asking for prayers. They set up a Go Fund Me account for medical expenses, which raised $43,981 in just seven months.
The doctors didn’t think Andrew would be able to walk or talk after the accident, and thought he would need 24 hour care the rest of his life.
Miraculously, just months later, Andrew was walking and talking on his own, continuously doing therapy.
While he was still having surgeries at the time, his family says he stayed optimistic and continued to fight.
With the determination and support from his family and community, The Allen family says Andrew Allen will be walking in the Pray Hope Believe Walk Thursday in honor of his little brother.
Todd Allen wrote on Facebook saying, “Andrew will walk 3.2 miles to honor Brody. Every step he takes will cause pain as his titanium rods ache and dig into his hip. His body will tell him to stop. But I know him. He won’t until he crosses that “Impossible” finish line for Brody."
The walk will begin 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 4200 Springdale Rd. Colerain Township, Oh 45251. There is still time to register for the walk, the website says.
If you cannot attend the walk in person, Todd Allen also wrote that they will be live streaming the event on Facebook, writing, “you carried us this far, it’s only fitting that you all see what this incredible team has achieved.”
