Family remembers recovered boater: ‘If he loved you, you knew that he loved you’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a Louisville man whose body was recovered from the Ohio River on Wednesday evening, three days after his boat sank, is now remembering the life he lived.
Donnie Watson, 26, leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter.
"He may have been a cousin, but he was more of a brother than anything," Robert Reynolds, Watson's cousin, said. "We were pretty close."
There’s proof of that in a picture of the two hanging out, snug in a booth at a restaurant, smiling.
"If he loved you, you knew that he loved you," Reynolds said.
Reynolds lives several hours away, but said Watson was never shy about stopping by. His wife Sarah was just as close to Donnie and he listed her as family on social media. Reynolds said the two talked almost daily.
"He'd call me and we would talk about anything," Reynolds said. "It wouldn't matter. He was kind of an adventurous spirit."
An adventurous spirit, Reynolds said, with a big heart who was dedicated to a little girl.
"He loved that little girl to death," Reynolds said, referencing Watson's daughter. "He was just a genuine, genuine person."
Reynolds said Watson was loyal, and loved the outdoors. It's a passion the two shared, but he added that's only a small part of the things he'll miss most about the guy he grew up with.
“He loved life, he loved people and we loved him,” Reynolds said.
DNR officials said the Floyd County Coroner’s Office has ruled accidental drowning as the cause of Watson’s death, pending toxicology tests.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.