FORECAST: Storms fade in time for fireworks tonight

- Through Sunday: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms are moving through parts of WAVE Country this afternoon. The most widespread storm activity looks to stay in Central and Southern Kentucky for the remainder of the day, but storms popping up along and north of I-64 will need to be watched if you have outdoor plans through the evening.
Have the WAVE 3 Weather app and a plan to take the barbeque indoors for a few minutes this afternoon if a storm passes by your location! Any storm today is capable of gusty winds, very heavy rain, and frequent lightning, so take them seriously.
This evening as the sun sets we’ll see the storms fade away from the radar, just in time for fireworks shows! Humid, warm air sticks around for the overnight with scattered storms blossoming from it again by Friday afternoon as highs reach toward 90 degrees.
Saturday is a bit of a departure from the last few days as an approaching cool front will trigger more numerous storms during the afternoon. It’s not a washout, but it’s certainly worth keeping tabs on if you plan on being outside. That front slowly slides through over the weekend, so we’ve kept a scattered storm chance in Sunday’s forecast as well.
You’ll be able to feel the difference once the front departs Monday and Tuesday as humidity will be a notch lower than the weekend. Storm chances will almost go away completely during this time as well! More heat and a few more storms are on the way for mid to late next week.
TONIGHT: Isolated storms early (20% chance), partly cloudy with patchy fog developing. LOW: 73°
FRIDAY: Scattered storms (40% chance), partly sunny. HIGH: 90° (Heat index: 95°-100°)
SATURDAY: Numerous thunderstorms (60% chance). HIGH: 89° (heat index: 95°-100°) LOW: 74°
SUNDAY: Scattered storms (40% chance). HIGH: 89° LOW: 74°
