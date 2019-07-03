Health department investigating ‘possible case of measles’ in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Health Department is investigating a possible but extremely unlikely case of measles, Health Commissioner Melba Moore announced in a news conference Wednesday.
The Health Department and partners are making sure people who may have been exposed are notified and given information on what to do.
Dr. Sharon Hutchins, the Cincinnati Health Department’s supervising epidemiologist, said they received a report from the doctor of a patient who is being evaluated for possible measles.
“We agree with the doctor that it is extremely unlikely that this individual has measles but the risk is not zero. While we are waiting for additional testing that can confirm or rule out measles, we are notifying individuals who we believe may have been exposed to the virus, if the person has measles,” she said.
Cincinnati has not had a confirmed or probable case or measles in several years. Ohio has had no confirmed or probable cases of measles this year, according to the CDC.
The Cincinnati Health Department is working with neighboring health jurisdictions and health care partners to develop coordinated plans for immediate action.
NKY Health has joined regional health officials to remind the public of the importance of staying up-to-date on vaccinations.
Northern Kentucky has not identified any measles cases at this time, but Kentucky has had two confirmed measles cases since January 2019.
Measles symptoms include runny nose, red eyes, a cough, high fever and the tell-tale rash.
The CDC recommends the following groups get the MMR vaccine:
- Children at 12 to 15 months of age (6 to 11 months if travelling internationally) and again at 4 to 6 years of age
- Adults considered at “high risk,” including health care and child care personnel, college students, women of childbearing age, and international travelers who do not have evidence of immunity from a health care provider
- Adults who received the measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967. Those vaccinated during this time frame are not considered immune if they received the killed measles vaccine.
For more information on the measles or measles vaccination, visit the CDC website.
