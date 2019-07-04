Jared Lorenzen (1981-2019): Mumme, Boyd react

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jared Lorenzen was fun watch. He could throw it 65 yards on a rope, or he could take off, and run over defenders. He was big, strong and had quick feet.
Lorenzen, 38, died on Tuesday at the age of 38. While he battled weight issues for his entire life, the end was shocking.
“It was so much to coach him,” former UK head coach Hal Mumme said. “He was one of the most affable people I’ve ever been around. Everybody liked him. He made people comfortable and he was a tremendous competitor, tremendous athlete. He just came in this really large package.”
Shane Boyd spents hours with Lorenzen in the quarterback room at UK.
“It hasn’t fully hit me, but I’m sure it will start to settle in as a I go through my photo albums,” Boyd said. “There are so many pictures of us and so many things that we shared that when I come across it, it will really start to hit me, I mean 38, he’s just gone too soon for anybody.”
