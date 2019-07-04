Man shot in broad daylight in southeast Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police say a man shot in the middle of the afternoon in southeast Louisville was alert when rushed to the hospital.
The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of Norene Lane, police confirmed. That’s off Poplar Level Road just south of East Indian Trail.
Police said a man in his 30s was shot, but was conscious and talking with crews as they rushed him to University Hospital.
His condition, however, is not yet known.
LMPD has not made any arrests.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
