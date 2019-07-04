2 men shot at apartment in east Louisville overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the early hours of the Fourth of July, two men were injured in a shooting at an apartment building in east Louisville.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, on Tazwell Drive, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman confirmed. That’s off Murphy Lane near Westport Road, just outside of the Gene Snyder.
Police arrived to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Crews rushed him to University Hospital, but he is expected to be OK.
Just minutes after the report of the shooting, a person called 911 to say they had been shot in the leg and were somewhere along I-264. That victim arrived at University Hospital in a car. Police said the man, who is 18-years-old, also suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police believe both shooting victims came from the Tazwell Drive scene.
Neither victim has been identified.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating what happened. At this time, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
