Progress for Sun Valley Pool renovations ahead of mid-July opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Progress has been made on the effort to reopen the Sun Valley Pool, one of four Metro Parks public pools that didn’t open this year because of budget issues.
Councilwoman Cindi Fowler with District 14 shared a photo with WAVE 3 showing the work that has been done so far. Fowler is leading the cause in Valley Station, using money from her discretionary fund for some of the repairs.
The pool needed to be prepped and repainted, which is part of yearly maintenance. Costs were estimated to be a little more than $25,000.
Fowler hasn’t taken on the task alone; the community has stepped up to help, too. Lowe’s on Dixie Highway donated ten lounge chairs and gave her Fowler a discount on ten more. Plus, Zoeller Pump donated a new sump pump for the pool.
Lifeguard training is underway and the pool is expected to reopen by July 15.
