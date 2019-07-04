Suspect accused of fleeing scene of Nelson County house fire without calling 911

NEW HAVEN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County man has been accused of arson after leaving the scene of a fire without calling first responders.
The house fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at 1289 Eddie Miles Road in New Haven, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Police discovered Gary Kinder had been at the residence and fled once the fire was started.
Police said Kinder didn’t try to call 911 or find anyone to put out the fire.
Kinder was found and arrested Thursday afternoon in Bardstown. In addition to the arson charge, Kinder was served an outstanding warrant for fleeing police, DUI, driving with a suspended license and shoplifting.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.