7th Street gun battle prompts Old Louisville residents to demand answers from LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just over a week after an Old Louisville street became the scene of a violent gun battle, neighbors met with LMPD to discuss safety.
The shooting that sparked the meeting happened on 7th Street in Limerick. Witnesses said it was a gun battle between two cars that lasted a half mile, with two people leaning out of the windows firing at each other.
As a result, homes and cars were littered with bullet holes from St. Catherine all the way to Broadway. One teen was shot at 7th and Kentucky and showed up at Norton Children’s Hospital.
During Wednesday night’s gathering at the Old Louisville Visitor’s Center, LMPD acknowledged the Metro is in the midst of a problem with violent crime.
“The rolling gun battle that happened up 7th Street on Tuesday night - it’s a big deal,” Major Joshua Judah with the 4th Division said. “And it’s indicative of what we on LMPD are dealing with across the city.”
Still, residents in the neighborhood said this level of violence isn’t common and they want answers.
“So if there isn’t an answer here tonight, we want to know where can we get those answers,” one resident said to the group. “Who do we talk to? Whose door do we knock on? What letters do we need to right? Who do we need to petition to get the change that we need in our neighborhood and to make sure this doesn’t bleed over into other neighborhoods?”
LMPD encouraged those in the neighborhood to continue to take direct action and report any incidents or acts of violence.
The teen who was shot is expected to recover and LMPD has not released any information about arrests.
