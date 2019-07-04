Traffic stop on I-65 in southern Indiana leads to meth bust

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people in a truck police pulled over on Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Ind. now face drug charges.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police stopped Ryan Plessinger, 33, and Rose Victorino, 57, on the interstate near Crothersville.
When a trooper became suspicious, he deployed his drug detection K-9, which alerted to drugs in the truck.
Troopers found 28 grams of meth.
Police took Plessinger and Victorino into custody. When they got to the Jackson County Jail, officers found another 40 grams of meth with the woman.
Both face felony charges of possession of meth and dealing of meth. They remain in custody at the Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.