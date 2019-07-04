YMCA settles two lawsuits related to convicted child molester Michael Begin

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - The YMCA has entered settlement agreements in two civil cases filed by victims of a Jeffersonville man convicted of child molestation. The organization is listed in a total of nine related civil cases.
In January, 20-year-old Michael Begin pleaded guilty in Clark County court to 20 counts of level 4 child molestation related to 20 victims between 3 and 8 years old. The abuse occurred at the YMCA in Clark County where Begin was employed and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School where he was an aide in an Early Childhood Education program. In April, he was sentenced to 120 years in prison, 20 of which is to be served on probation.
Nine civil suits filed by victims between February and June 2018 list Begin, the YMCA and Greater Clark County Schools as plaintiffs; several also list Begin's parents.
On Monday, Senior Judge Steven Fleece, who is serving as a temporary judge in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, approved dismissal of the YMCA in two lawsuits, his order stating that an agreement between parties had been reached "and settled with no finding or admission of liability."
Attorneys Larry Wilder and Marc Sedwick represent the children in the two cases.
"Marc Sedwick and I can confirm that our cases against the YMCA have been dismissed by mutual agreement of all parties," Larry Wilder said in a text message Wednesday. "We are pleased that our young clients and their families can now experience closure. We appreciate the YMCA and its attorneys' commitment to working towards a resolution to this matter. Throughout, they expressed a desire to do what was right for the children and their families."
He added that the parties had agreed that "a confidential resolution was in the best interest for all."
A representative of YMCA attorney Robert Miller's office declined to comment on the settlements when reached by phone Wednesday.
No resolutions have been reached with the remaining defendants in the two lawsuits.
