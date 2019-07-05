Behind the Forecast: What the UV index really means

One of the biggest factors: the time of day. Direct and diffused sunlight affects the amount of UV radiation seen. If radiation has to travel a larger distance through the atmosphere then more of it is absorbed by the atmosphere. This means there's less direct UV radiation reaching the ground when the sun is lower in the sky. However, since UV wavelengths are scattered more than visible light, the diffused UV radiation is greater when the sun is closer to the horizon. UV radiation is greatest during solar noon, which isn't necessarily the hottest time of day. During the first week of July, solar noon in Louisville is around 1:47 PM, while the hottest part of the day may be several hours later.