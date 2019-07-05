Community celebrates the Fourth of July at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the mass of people, two things gave it away. Handheld fans were waving, and cold drinks were readily available.
It was all relief from the sun’s heat as the crowd at the Louisville Waterfront Park Fourth of July celebration waited for night to fall.
“We’re going to sit in the grass and watch fireworks,” Chaley Arnholt, 10, said.
Fireworks were what it was all about - and for some out early live music helped pass the time.
“Chilling, listening to music and we’re just ready for the fireworks,” Chance Barker, 9, said.
For others, a petting zoo had people enjoying themselves.
Some of them helped make it happen.
Community and corporate sponsors, and individual donors have kept the event free.
“Without them, we really would not be able to do it,” Louisville Waterfront Park event director Ashley Smith said.
Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation is taking an around $300,000 budget hit this fiscal year due to cuts.
Last year, Metro appropriations accounted for 43 percent of its budget. This year, it’ll only be around 29 percent and Waterfront Development will be operating in a deficit.
But, as it has for 21 years, the country’s birthday celebration went off without a hitch thanks to a little help.
“It’s a wonderful community tradition to come together here at the park and celebrate our nations holiday,” Smith said.
