Dairy Del gives free ice cream to kids who recite Pledge of Allegiance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local creamery carried on its annual tradition this Fourth of July.
At Dairy Del, kids 12 and under who recite the Pledge of Allegiance get a free ice cream cone on the national holiday.
It’s a way for the local shop to celebrate America’s independence with the community.
“I think it’s important for the kids to understand the Pledge of Allegiance,” Dairy Del owner Wayne Madison said. “A little patriotism’s not bad with everyone. It’s fun.”
The free ice cream cones continue until 10 p.m. Thursday. Dairy Del is located at 1516 S. Shelby St.
This is the sixth year from the event.
