FORECAST: Another hot and humid day; rain chances increase this weekend

- Through Sunday – scattered to numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds at times
Temperatures warm to near 90° this afternoon.
As we've seen for the past few days, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form this afternoon with the best chance for rain in areas along and west of I-65. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are once again threats with today's storms.
Storms fade toward midnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
A cold front slides into WAVE Country tomorrow resulting in numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
Rain remains in the forecast for the first half of Sunday as the front lingers to the south; south-central Kentucky has the best chance for storms Sunday. Highs remain in the 80s as the weekend wraps up. Behind the front, lower humidity and rain chances are in the forecast to start the next workweek.
By Tuesday, highs return to near 90.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Scattered storms (40%); Partly sunny; HIGH: 91° (Heat index: 95°-100°)
TONIGHT: Scattered storms early (40%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 74°
SATURDAY: Numerous thunderstorms (70%); HIGH: 89° SUNDAY: Scattered storms (40%); HIGH: 88°; LOW: 74°
