FORECAST: Storm chance ticks upward for Saturday

- Through Sunday – scattered to numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms are on the radar this afternoon mainly west of Louisville. Those who are east of I-65 have a lesser chance of seeing any of these storms this afternoon compared to those west of I-65.
Given how these storms are very much of the pulse variety, severe weather potential is very low since they can’t sustain themselves long enough. By 9 p.m. the radar will be mainly clear, leaving us drier and muggy overnight.
Saturday’s storm chance is a higher one at 60%, but by no means will this be an all-day or all-location rain. The best chance of rain will be just ahead of the cold front working in during the early evening, so between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. tomorrow. Should the latest data trend continue, there is a good chance the storm chance could go down another notch. Keep up with our forecast over the next 24 hours!
Scattered storms are possible on Sunday, with the best chance south of Louisville as the front pushes southward. Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry with a small drop in humidity behind the front. Highs will still be close to 90 degrees, though.
Expect another uptick in storm chances by mid next week and more highs in the 90s during that time as well.
TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered storms early (30% chance), partly cloudy. LOW: 74°
SATURDAY: Numerous thunderstorms (60% chance). HIGH: 89° (heat index: 95°-100°)
SUNDAY: Scattered storms (40% chance). HIGH: 89° LOW: 74°
