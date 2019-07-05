FORECAST: Storm chance ticks upward for Saturday

Saturday’s storm chance is a higher one at 60%, but by no means will this be an all-day or all-location rain. The best chance of rain will be just ahead of the cold front working in during the early evening, so between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. tomorrow. Should the latest data trend continue, there is a good chance the storm chance could go down another notch. Keep up with our forecast over the next 24 hours!