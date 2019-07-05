Indiana issues warning about Black carp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We've been hearing about the disastrous Asian carp invasion for years. Now, you add on the Black carp.
A new warning from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said two Black Carp were caught on the Ohio River in June. The catches were made about 10 miles downstream of the state line.
Officials say the fish pose a threat to Indiana's mussel population, which are already endangered.
If you catch one, here's what to do: Keep it and make note of the location. Then, cool it on ice and report the fish to Indiana DNR.
That could get you a $100 bounty per carp.
