Louisville man with extreme memory loss missing for 2 days

Louisville man with extreme memory loss missing for 2 days
James Bowman was last seen driving a gray 2007 Chevy HHR with a Kentucky license plate of 742 XYM.
By Laurel Mallory | July 5, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated July 5 at 5:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have issued a Golden Alert for a man who has been missing for two days.

James Bowman, 61, is a black man who is 6′2″ and 172 pounds.

Police said he suffered a traumatic brain injury in his past and has severe memory loss.

Bowman was last seen Wednesday, July 3 on Newport Road near GE Appliance Park. That’s off Fegenbush Lane south of Bardstown Road.

Police said he was driving his friend’s car, a gray 2007 Chevy HHR with a Kentucky license plate of 742 XYM.

Anyone who sees Bowman or knows where he is should call 911 or 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.