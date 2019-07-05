Louisville man with extreme memory loss missing for 2 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have issued a Golden Alert for a man who has been missing for two days.
James Bowman, 61, is a black man who is 6′2″ and 172 pounds.
Police said he suffered a traumatic brain injury in his past and has severe memory loss.
Bowman was last seen Wednesday, July 3 on Newport Road near GE Appliance Park. That’s off Fegenbush Lane south of Bardstown Road.
Police said he was driving his friend’s car, a gray 2007 Chevy HHR with a Kentucky license plate of 742 XYM.
Anyone who sees Bowman or knows where he is should call 911 or 502-574-LMPD (5673).
