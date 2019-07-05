Man accused of setting fires to exits of occupied home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on charges that he intentionally set fire to the home of his ex-girlfriend.
Kevin A. Madison, 61, of Louisville, is charged with one count of arson and five counts of wanton endangerment.
The fire happened at 4:30 a.m. July 4 at a home in the 2900 block of Rodman Street. Madison intentionally set fire to the front and back doors of occupied home, according to the arrest report.
The two adults and three children inside had to run through the flames to get out of the burning building by the front door. Witnesses told investigators they saw Madison's car parked up the street from the home during the fire, but Madison denied being near the home at the time of the fire.
Three tires on a vehicle belonging to Madison’s ex-girlfriend were found slashed. A razor was observed inside Madison’s car, investigators said.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Madison during his arraignment this morning. Bond was set at $50,000 cash and a public defender was appointed to represent Madison.
The court noted that Madison has at least four previous convictions for violations of emergency protective orders.
