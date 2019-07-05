Man under arrest flees after stealing police SUV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man who had been taken into custody is charged with stealing the patrol car he had been placed inside of.
A Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol July 3 in Lebanon Junction when he saw a man run from the front of a house round to the back as he approached. When the deputy knocked on the door of the home to investigate, a woman told him her grandson lived there. A second woman told the deputy the man, William Bruce Baker, 29, of Lebanon Junction, was hiding in the closet.
After Baker was placed in handcuffs and put into the back of the deputy's Ford Explorer, it was learned he was wanted on multiple warrants. As the deputy continued his investigation inside the house, Baker managed to get free and steal the police SUV.
With police from a number of agencies looking for him, Baker was apprehended behind the Bullitt County Fairgrounds. He had wrecked the SUV into several trees.
Baker was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center after being medically cleared. He is charged with theft of an auto valued at more than $10,000, wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing and evading police on foot and in a vehicle, burglary, escape and two counts of criminal mischief.
