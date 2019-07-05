Missing Jeffersonville woman believed to be in extreme danger

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help to find a missing woman who they believe is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Julie M. Brown, 68, is a black woman who is 5′4″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a small scar on her chin and is not wearing her top dentures.
Brown was last seen Friday, July 5 at 7:15 a.m. She was driving a beige 2007 Ford Taurus with Kentucky plate 931 XMT. The car has four doors and damage on its passenger side.
Police did not give an indication of where she might have been going. Jeffersonville PD issued a statewide Silver Alert to aide in finding her.
Anyone who sees Brown or knows where she is needs to call 911 or the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996.
