Rowan Co. lake drowning victim identified

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a drowning on the Fourth of July in an Eastern Kentucky lake.
Kentucky State Police say the drowning was reported in Cave Run Lake at the Twin Knobs Campground in Rowan County Thursday afternoon.
The victim, Luis Avendano of Mexico, had recently moved to Frankfort in the last month.
Callers said Avendano went underwater, and never came back up. The coroner says he was underwater for about 20 minutes before he was found and pulled out of the water. First responders performed CPR but it was too late.
