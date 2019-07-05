SWAT called to scene of shooting in southwest Louisville, person barricaded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police and SWAT are responding to a shooting in southwest Louisville at a neighborhood of mobile homes.
It was reported just before 6:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s the Cardinal Mobile Home Park near Arnoldtown Road and east of Dixie Highway.
Emergency crews arrived to find one person who had been shot.
His condition is not yet known. Crews are working to rush the victim to the hospital.
Shortly after the shooting was reported, SWAT was also called to the scene.
Neighbors told a WAVE 3 News reporter a person with a gun is barricaded in a trailer. Police have not confirmed whether or not that person is a suspect in the shooting.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
