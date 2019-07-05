Summer swim instruction continues at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public pools across Louisville are closed this summer, but you may have heard about some of the efforts The YMCA and JCPS are making to make up for some missing pool time for area children.
WAVE 3 News was on hand as some of those kids got some of their weekly swimming instruction at Central High School pool. It’s a program that’s been going on during Friday’s and Saturday’s for a few weeks. On this day, kids from Beechmont and Southwick Community Centers got the chance to splash around a little bit.
Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville, started with YMCA as a lifeguard, and he's still getting in the pool to teach children the way of the water. Tarver said swimming is something kids deserve to have, and he's making sure they'll have the option in the future too.
"We will be participating in a longer term, more sustainable plan for future years," said Tarver, "but it was a joy to come together with well-meaning people in a difficult situation that made some things happen."
The program at the Central High School pool will be going on until school starts in the fall.
At least one of the closed Louisville pools might be open soon. The Sun Valley Community Pool on Bethany Lane expects to reopen in mid-July.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.