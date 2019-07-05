Theatair X accused of violating new Clarksville code

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Attorneys for the town of Clarksville is asking for a judge to step in because they say an adult business isn't complying with new regulations
Our partners at the News and Tribune report the motion against Theatair X was filed Tuesday. Among the complaints are the operating hours of the business.
The town says the theater is open between Midnight and 6 a.m. which are prohibited hours under the new code adopted in June.
The first violation will result in a $2,500 fine. The fine for a second violation is $7,500.
Counsel for Theatair X claims the town is just trying to shut down the business.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.