Thousands of flags planted to honor service members at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 15,000 flags were placed one-by-one by volunteers on Thursday at Waterfront Park.
Their purpose was to honor veterans, current service members and first responders for their service and sacrifice.
The planting is arranged every year by Flags4Vets, a program that seeks to reach those throughout the country who have served.
“We’re all proud of what we come from and what we do, but in the Armed Forces, you give away everything you were up until that moment - and you become a solider, a marine, a sailor, and airman, a guardsman,” organizer Frederick Moore said. “You know, you give it all away. That flag becomes your identity.”
Planting it’s limited to the 4th of July; flags are also placed on Memorial Day.
Once the flags are collected, they’ll be placed at the grave sites of veterans across America.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.