Volunteers comfort shelter animals during holiday fireworks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fireworks can be stressful for animals, especially those in shelters. That makes the Fourth of July a bit of a pain for them. But for the very first time, volunteers showed up at the Kentucky Humane Society to change that.
Volunteers read to the dogs and brought along treats for the animals. KHS says the night was a success and they hope to make it a yearly tradition.
KHS is also an adoption special through Sunday, July 7. During the Pet Independence Adoption Celebration, cats four months and older can be adopted for $4.00, and dogs four months and older can be adopted for $17.76, in honor of the founding year of our country.
