Woman accused of shooting her husband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of shooting her husband in southeast Louisville.
Anneicha Waits, 35, was taken into custody Thursday after her and her husband got into a physical altercation in the 4200 block of Norene Drive around 11 a.m., according to an arrest slip.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Waits was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.
