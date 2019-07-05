Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence after a child was killed in a crash.
Sequoyah Collins, 24, was driving a Lexus on Tates Creek Road around 3 a.m. Friday when witnesses said she ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into an Acura passenger vehicle that was attempting to turn onto Lansdowne Drive, according to Lexington police.
Two adults and four children, ages 9 to 12, who were in the Acura were taken to an area hospital where one of the children was pronounced dead.
The name of the child has not been released.
Collins was not seriously injured.
Police said additional charges against Collins are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
