Driver killed in Madison Regatta hydroplane incident

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A vintage hydroplane driver was killed in testing Saturday, officials with the regatta confirmed.
Rick Beatty, owner and driver of the H-202 Heavy Duty hit a wake during exhibition laps on the Ohio River Saturday afternoon, and was ejected from the open cockpit of the boat.
Regatta President Matt True said Beatty was pulled from the water by first responders. He was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m.
