Free glasses program paused in Ky. due to license issues

The Kentucky Board of Optometric Examiners (KBOE) proudly supports the charitable practice of optometry when it complies with existing state and federal laws, and has worked with several groups to help them meet these requirements including, but not limited to, Remote Area Missions, Special Olympics Kentucky and the Kentucky Vision Project. KBOE would recommend that Kentuckians interested in providing glasses to residents familiarize themselves with and abide by Kentucky state law. The Board also encourages the community to reach out to Dinah Bevington, Executive Director of the Kentucky Optometric Association (KOA), to learn how they can partner with licensed optometrists to serve the underprivileged in Kentucky.”