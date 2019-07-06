Head, facial injuries from motorized scooters on the rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scooters are the latest way to zip around, you can find them scattered all around the Louisville area. As more people hop onto them, many are getting hurt.
In Covington, Ky., two people on a scooter and were seriously injured in a crash. Police say a man and woman were on one scooter when they ran a red light and were hit by a SUV. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Facial and head injuries from electric scooter accidents have tripled during the past decade, according to a study in the American Journal of Otolaryngology. During that time, researchers estimated more than 32,000 emergency department visits for cranio-facial injuries associated with motorized scooter use.
Norton Healthcare says the majority of patients — roughly 62% — were male. Most of those injured were between the ages of 19 and 65, but almost one-third of them were children between 6 and 12 years old.
Injuries included facial fractures, closed head injuries and cuts and bruises. A Norton Children’s Hospital pediatric plastic surgeon says a big issue, is that many of these scooters are being used in high-traffic areas.
The lead researcher in the study called for the U.S. to standardize electric scooter laws and consider license requirements to decrease risky behaviors while using scooters.
Officials say people should wear helmets and be vigilant of where they are and what’s around them while using scooters.
