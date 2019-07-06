Indiana man wanted by authorities for burglary, impersonating police officer captured

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials say an Indiana man is in custody, charged with burglary and impersonating a police officer.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says a neighbor saw a suspicious vehicle at a home on north County Road 1250 Friday morning, and when he went to check it out, Travis Luedeman, 40, came from behind the home. When the neighbor tried to stop him, Luedeman pulled a gun and fled.
Police found his vehicle a short distance later by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and was found to be stolen from Seymour.
Later Friday, a man believed to be Luedeman was seen on another property on CR 1250 wearing a military-style uniform with a badge, gun and cowboy hat. He told a citizen he was a police officer and told them he had permission to be on the property. Later, the property owner said items of value were missing from that location.
Officials said Luedeman was captured Saturday morning.
