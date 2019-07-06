LMPD: Man had heroin, small child in car when he passed out, wrecked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police say he passed out while driving with a child in the car, and when officials found him, there were allegedly drugs in the car.
According to an arrest slip, witnesses flagged officers down Friday afternoon when they saw Dillon Higdon driving recklessly from the area of 8th Street and Broadway, all the way to 17th Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.
When officers found his vehicle near 17th and Ali, they found Higdon unconscious at the wheel, with the transmission still in drive. A small child was in a car seat in the passenger seat.
Officers put the car in park and removed Higdon from the vehicle. Afterwards, he told officers he’d used heroin the night before. Officers search the car and found a syringe, a metal cap and a bagged white substance Higdon allegedly told officers was heroin.
Higdon is charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
