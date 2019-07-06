Pedestrian hit, killed in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hit and killed by a car in Shively early Saturday morning.
Officials with Shively Police say the call came in around 4 a.m. of a pedestrian struck in the 3500 block of Seventh Street Road
Once on scene, police found a man, believed to be in his late 50′s. Witnesses state they saw him walk into traffic, according to police.
The vehicle involved stopped to try to render aid. When first responders arrived on scene, they transported the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No charges are likely to be filed, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.