1 person shot, killed in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in Old Louisville Saturday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:21 p.m. of a shooting in the 1300 block of 3rd Street, near Ormsby Avenue.
Once on scene, crews found a black male believed to be in his 30′s, with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
