Police: Victim shows up at hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville.
It was reported just after 11 p.m. Friday, on Place Argente, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near 13th Street between Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
When police arrived to the address, they didn’t find a shooting victim.
However, a victim showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials believe it is the victim from Place Argente.
Police told WAVE 3 News the victim is expected to survive.
This marks the fourth shooting in a six hour time frame in Louisville. The first happened on St. Andrews Church Road around 6 p.m. and led to a SWAT situation that lasted for five hours.
The next victim was shot in Algonquin Park. Then another person was shot on Wooded Way off Poplar Level Road, just south of East Indiana Trail.
All of the victims from the four shootings on Friday are expected to be OK.
Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
