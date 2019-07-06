Suspect charged in pedestrian-involved wreck on UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he was the driver of a car that struck UofL’s soccer stadium and injured a pedestrian.
According to an arrest slip, Joseph Goldsmith was driving recklessly and hit several parked cars in a parking lot near 4th Street and Cardinal Blvd.
Police say they followed Goldsmith’s car, as he jumped a curb near pedestrians, and sped down Floyd Street, where he forced two cars off the road. As he drove down Floyd Street, officers used lights and sirens, but Goldsmith did not stop, and continued speeding down the road.
That’s when police say he lost control of the vehicle after going airborne over the railroad tracks on Floyd Street, and slammed into the side of Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium, UofL’s soccer stadium, several times.
Police say he also caused injury to a pedestrian nearby, and endangered three other people walking near the scene.
Goldsmith is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment, Fleeing or Evading Police, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Criminal Mischief and Failure to Maintain Insurance.
