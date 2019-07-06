Unlocked car helps thieves in Prospect, suspects caught on camera

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Oldham County are looking for three suspects who were caught on camera while stealing a car.
The theft happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Ridgemoor Drive, Oldham County police said. That’s off U.S. 42 near the county line.
Police said the suspects stole a 2010 White Infiniti QX56 from a garage on that street.
The suspects got into the locked garage easily because a garage door opener was left in an unlocked car in the driveway of the house, police said.
Security cameras at the house captured pictures of the three men police say are responsible.
Anyone who recognizes them or knows anything about the crime should call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
