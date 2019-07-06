Young father killed in Smoketown shooting laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyrese Garvin was just 20 years old when he was killed in what police called a random act of violence.
He was shot in broad daylight in late June at Roselane and Clay Streets on June 23. Three teens now face charges in his death.
Family and loved ones celebrated his life at his funeral on Saturday.
"These streets are nothing but an asphalt jungle,” Garvin’s grandfather Norman Roberts said.
Roberts said gun violence took away the type of man this community needs.
“I called him a big baby teddy bear,” Roberts said. “He was a very loving person touched everybody’s heart couldn’t do anything but love him.”
Garvin was shot in Smoketown on June 23rd. He was walking from the hospital, after visiting his newborn twins.
“He was trying so hard,” his brother Ryan said. “He wanted to be the father he never had.”
Garvin’s family said he always wanted to be someone others could count on. He’s worked since he was 16 years old. When he saw people struggling in his neighborhood, he helped them get clothes and food and gave them encouragement.
The shooting triggered flashbacks for family friend Dion Calloway, who also was shot randomly years ago.
“I experienced a situation like this myself in 1988,” Calloway said. “I was just fortunate enough to have made it.”
Garvin’s family has a message for others on the path to causing this kind of pain.
“Killing one another is not good,” Calloway said. “Not good society not good for us as a people. Try to communicate work it out if you have a problem. Talk to someone go get some help from someone.”
Garvin’s family said he was looking forward to starting a new job at GE to support his new family but he was killed before that could happen.
