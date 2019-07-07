Body found shot to death in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man’s body was found shot to death in Shively, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The body was discovered Saturday morning near the 2400 block of Garrs Lane, near the I-264 overpass.
Homicide detectives believe he was shot somewhere else and later dumped. They are also looking into the possibility of the victim being kidnapped before the murder.
The victim has not yet been identified, but he was believed to have been from the Shelby Park area. LMPD Homicide Detectives are working the case since the location of the shooting is still unknown and the man lived in Louisville.
So far, police have not made an arrest in this case.
This was the second person murdered in Louisville in a span of 24 hours; six others were also shot in Louisville, though those shootings were not fatal.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.