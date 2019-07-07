Cousins, Rondo both bound for the Lakers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday was a day of blockbuster deals in the NBA, and a pair of former UK Wildcats were involved . Demarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo have agreed to sign with the L.A. Lakers. The deals reunite them with another former Big Blue star, Anthony Davis. Davis , Cousins, and Rondo are former teammates with the New Orleans Pelicans.