Local tattoo shop offering discount tattoos to support LGBTQ community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville groups are getting together to help spread support for Louisville’s LGTBQ community through tattoos for tolerance
Saturday July 13, people can get an "=" sign tattoo for $20.00.
The day-long event at Prophecy Ink will also feature an art exhibition by local artists Mel Taylor & Patrick Gittings and entertainment featuring Drag Queens.
The artists have teamed up with the The Fairness Campaign and Prophecy Ink. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.. No registration is required.
The proceeds will go towards the Fairness Campaign, which fights for the equal rights of Louisville's LGBTQ community. The organization has been around since 1991. Their goal focuses around comprehensive civil rights legislation against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
This is the first time Prophecy Ink is offering an Equality Tattoo event. They previously organized a similar event, offering semicolons for suicide prevention.
